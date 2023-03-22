A Bengaluru Aerospace Engineer’s Journey To Reclaim India’s Constitution

On Republic Day this year, 38-year-old Vinay Kumar, an aerospace engineer from Bangalore, was seen distributing postcards, with excerpts from debates from the late 1940s when the Constitution of India was being drafted, in the city.

In an attempt to remind citizens of the tenets of justice, equality, and liberty that were envisioned for this independent nation, Kumar started the #ReclaimConstitution initiative with 23 printed postcards.

While Kumar wanted to kickstart the initiative after the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put this on hold.

It was finally in 2023 that his plan came to fruition with Kumar distributing the postcards near the Constitution Circle in Yeshwanthpur at 11 am, alongside a Preamble reading event, after which he distributed the same at Church Street.