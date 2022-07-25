After Kallakurichi Case, Another TN Class 12 Student Found Dead in Hostel

A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Monday, 25 July.

The student was found hanging, an NDTV report quoted a police officer as saying.

Police personnel have been deployed at the school premises in Mappedu amid protests by her parents and relatives.

A probe into the incident is underway. The case will be transferred to the CB-CID once the formal complaint is received, the police said.