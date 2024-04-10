2024 US Elections: The Rising Sway of Indian Americans is a Big Deal

Nearly a quarter of the Indian American electorate came to the US in the last two decades, notes Ramakrishnan, and they’re mostly foreign-born (72 percent). Indians (along with Filipinos) are – at 68 percent – the biggest supporters of the Democratic Party among all Asian American groups.

The growing clout of these voters is a big deal because the nation is deeply polarised and the election’s outcome could once again hinge on a few swing states. Such is the power of the Electoral College, which doesn’t depend on the popular vote.

If the election depended on the number of ballots cast, the GOP would have no hope of winning an election. In 2020, Biden got 51.3 percent of the popular vote (seven million more votes than Trump).

This skewed US electoral system baffles immigrants. While that’s not a reason why Indian Americans are largely Democratic, a good reason no doubt is that they’re anxious over the direction of the GOP, which has turned into a far-right party.