Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Quits 2024 US Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy on Monday, 15 January. As quoted by the news agency AFP, the decision came after a disappointing finish in Iowa, said his spokesperson.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy officially dropped out of the 2024 United States presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy on Monday, 15 January. As quoted by the news agency AFP, the decision came after a disappointing finish in Iowa, said his spokesperson.
A tech entrepreneur, Ramaswamy announced his 2024 campaign on 21 February 2023 with a pledge to "bring merit back" and to stop the US’ dependence on China.
Ramaswamy was born to Indian immigrants in Ohio’s Cincinnati in August 1985. His father, G Ramaswamy, worked at the General Electric plant in Ohio’s Evendale, while his mother, Geetha, was a geriatric psychiatrist in Cincinnati. The pair had moved to the US from Kerala’s city of Palakkad.
He grew up in Ohio and went to Harvard University, where he earned a degree in molecular biology and graduated in 2007.
After graduating from Harvard, Ramaswamy worked as an analyst at QVT Financial LP, a hedge fund based in New York. He then joined MPM Capital, a life sciences venture capital firm, where he focused on investing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
In 2015, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company that aims to accelerate the development and delivery of new treatments for diseases. Roivant Sciences has raised over $3 billion in funding and has multiple subsidiaries focused on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer.
In 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a newly formed organisation dedicated to revitalising the voices of ordinary Americans in the American economy by motivating businesses to prioritise quality over politics.
(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)