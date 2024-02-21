First Gen Z Indian-American to Contest US Senate Race: Who is Ashwin Ramaswami?

Twenty-four-year-old Indian-American software engineer Ashwin Ramaswami is all set to enter the American political arena. But what makes him different from the rest is that, if elected, he will be the first Gen Z (or Zoomer, i.e. people born between 1997 and 2012) to be a State Senator in the United States if elected.

News agency PTI reported that the 24-year-old would run for a state or federal legislature in the United States.