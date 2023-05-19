Indian Immigrant Mom Zarna Garg Has Taken the Internet by Storm With Her Comedy

When you come from a country with a billion people, saying “one in a million” does not sound like a compliment, said Zarna Garg, aptly naming her recently released comedy special on Prime Video Zarna Garg: One in a Billion.

An ordinary stay-at-home mother, Garg made the almost unprecedented choice to switch to a career in comedy with a little push from her daughter.

Little did she know that five years later, well into her 40s, she would emerge as an internet sensation, leaving millions of her followers in splits with her relatable humour, become an award-winning screenwriter, perform at sold-out venues across the US, write an award-winning feature, and also sign a film.