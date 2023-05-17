Before The Kapil Sharma Show, There Was Meera Syal's The Kumars at No. 42

The Kumars at No. 42 pushed the envelope when it came to creating its own genre of 'sitcom talk show' and brought in real-life celebrities, including Daniel Radcliffe, Olivia Coleman, and Stephen Fry, to name a few, into the world of The Kumars.

Everyone got a peek into the life of Sanjeev Kumar, a son whose career was propped up by his loving and overenthusiastic family who attached a TV studio to their house so he could live his life-long ambition of being a talk-show host.

Indian stereotypes also play into the script of the show.