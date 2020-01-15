PeeCee to Star Alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Series ‘Citadel’

The Citadel franchise is being described as an action-packed spy thriller, and will be written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio. Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will be serving as executive producers.

Richard Madden is known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, and as David Budd in the BBC series Bodyguard. He was most recently seen in Sam Mendes’s critically-acclaimed feature 1917.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced, on their first wedding anniversary, a unique Amazon series based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition of sangeet. According to entertainment website Deadline, the show is currently untitled and casting for it is underway.