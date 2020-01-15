PeeCee to Star Alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Series ‘Citadel’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen in an Amazon series titled Citadel, alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, which will be developed by Russo brothers. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement, and wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL.”
Local language productions of the thriller franchise are also in the line, from India, Mexico and Italy. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and produced with Amazon Studios.
The Citadel franchise is being described as an action-packed spy thriller, and will be written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio. Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will be serving as executive producers.
Richard Madden is known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, and as David Budd in the BBC series Bodyguard. He was most recently seen in Sam Mendes’s critically-acclaimed feature 1917.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced, on their first wedding anniversary, a unique Amazon series based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition of sangeet. According to entertainment website Deadline, the show is currently untitled and casting for it is underway.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)