Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based Khalistani extremist and leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, according to reports by various publications.

Two unidentified individuals shot the pro-Khalistan activist on Sunday evening at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, where he held the position of President of the gurdwara.

Jalandhar-born Nijjar was also associated with the separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Canada.

So far, no further details about the incident have been reported. The Quint has reached out to Surrey Police for a comment.

The police are investigating the fatal shooting.

Surrey RCMP issued a statement confirming its officers were on the scene at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on 120 Street.

Police did not confirm the identity of the victim, who they said was an adult male found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The homicide occurred in the gurdwara's parking lot, according to a statement from Surrey RCMP at 10 pm Sunday, 18 June reports CBC.