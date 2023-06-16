Pro-Khalistan Leader Avtar Singh Khanda Dies of Unknown Causes in UK Hospital

Avtar Singh Khanda, a radical leader with alleged ties to the Khalistan movement, who lived in the United Kingdom died on Thursday, 15 June.
(Photo: Twitter)
He was the son of deceased Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Kulwant Singh. Before applying for asylum in 2012, he travelled to the UK in 2007 on a student visa.
Khanda and three other individuals were named by the National Investigating Agency as the principal perpetrators during the violent demonstration where a mob toppled the Indian flag from the building’s balcony in front of the Indian embassy in London.
He was detained by the Punjab Police for the same. Additionally, he is credited with developing Amritpal Singh and assuming leadership of the "Waris Punjab De" following Deep Sidhu's death.
Khanda, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, was given a hospital admission on Monday.
According to an Indian Express report, while the precise reason of his death is still unknown, some stories have linked it to food poisoning while others have said it was blood cancer.
However, Khanda's peers believe he died of poisoning, however research from sources indicates that he had been receiving treatment for a specific type of blood cancer over the previous few days.
