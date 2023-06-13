Indira Gandhi Pro-Khalistan Float: We Blame Canada But Ignore Extremism In India

Video Producer: Vishnu Gopinath

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan we rightfully condemn the 'celebration’ of the bloody assassination of our Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Canada. And so, when the killing of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated in India, when his assassin, Nathuram Godse, and his act is ‘celebrated’ and revered in processions In India itself, we must be equally vocal in condemning that as well. But unfortunately, that does not happen.

When someone makes a Republic Day style ‘jhaanki’, showing Indira Gandhi being sprayed with bullets by her own security guards, and this float is allowed to travel through the streets of a Canadian city, it is crass, it is an outrage. Similarly, when a senior member of the radical Hindu Mahasabha party, one Pooja Shakun Pandey, re-enacts the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, by brandishing a gun, shooting at Gandhi’s effigy and setting it on fire, and when these videos are widely shared on social media, it is just as crass, and unacceptable. And this actually happened on the anniversary of Gandhi’s killing in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh in 2019.