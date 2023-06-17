After UK, NIA To Investigate Attacks on Indian High Commissions in US, Canada

Following the probes in London, UK, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also investigate the attacks on the Indian diplomatic missions in Canada and the US.

Delhi Police's Special has already registered two separate cases in connection with the attack on the Indian High Commission in San Francisco, US and Canada under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

FIRs have also been filed on the attacks in March 2023 by pro-Khalistan outfits and supporters when the Indian police were hunting for separatist preacher Amritpal Singh, who has since been arrested.

As reported by NDTV and other news outlets, the Home Ministry will soon transfer the cases to the NIA.