‘Gone Too Soon’: LA-Based Comedian Neel Nanda Dies at 32

32-year-old Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Neel Nanda passed away, his manager Greg Weiss confirmed on Sunday, 24 December.
Nanda was known for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.
Weiss told The Times on Sunday,
Who was Neel Nanda? Born to Indian immigrants in Atlanta, Georgia, Nanda had just celebrated his 32nd birthday, days before his demise. He had been pursuing comedy for several years.
The cause of his death has not been undisclosed.
Remembering Nanda: Paying tribute to the comedian, many took to social media to share condolences.
Comedian John Roy posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter),
Actor-comedian Dane Cook wrote, “I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening. I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family, friends and fans.”
Venues like The Port Comedy Club too wrote tributes for Nanda.
