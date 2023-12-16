'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' Singer Anup Ghoshal Passes Away at 77

Noted Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, known for the iconic song 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' from the 1983 film Masoom, passed away on Friday, 15 December, his family confirmed. He was 77. Ghoshal had also given his voice to several of Satyajit Ray's musicals. He is survived by two daughters.

As per reports, Ghoshal was hospitalised for many days at a private hospital in Kolkata due to age-related ailments. He passed away from multi-organ failure.