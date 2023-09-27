London-based Indian Diner Chutney Mary Wins Restaurant of The Year Title

It's one of the favourite restaurants of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and also popular among celebrities - London's Chutney Mary has bagged the Restaurant of the Year title at the annual AA Hospitality Awards.

The 33-year-old restaurant in central London was established by sisters Camellia and Namita Punjabi and Namita’s husband Ranjit in 1990. It was originally started in Chelsea, London and in 2015, it was shifted to St. James’ Street near London’s Ritz Hotel.

“This award is completely unexpected but greatly appreciated by my fellow directors and the committed long-serving team at Chutney Mary,” said Camellia Panjabi, the Indian-origin Group Director of MW Eat, the UK-based hospitality company behind Chutney Mary and other popular Indian restaurants, including Michelin-starred Veeraswamy and Amaya as well as four branches of Masala Zone.

“It is particularly noteworthy since Chutney Mary is a 33-year-old restaurant; to be acknowledged now for this significant and esteemed achievement is especially touching, considering the focus among media is so often on the newest restaurants, food trends and rising star chefs,” Camellia Panjabi said.