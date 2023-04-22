Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Orders at Indian Restaurant in Birmingham

Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, next-in-line Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are on a tour of the United Kingdom.
As a part of the Royal tour, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an Indian street food restaurant called The Indian Streatery in Birmingham. They were in the city on an official engagement to celebrate its diverse culture and heritage on Thursday.
Prince William earned a few laughs when he answered a call from an unsuspecting customer, Vinay Aggarwal, who wanted to make a reservation for himself and his wife. He went on to make his reservation, leaving the staff and everyone around him in giggles. The Princess of Wales could not hold back a few either.
While on call, he asked Sharma and her husband, Rakesh, “Do we have a seat for two right now?” He informed the customer that the restaurant was unable to accommodate them right away because of ‘visitors’. They shared a playful exchange, and eventually agreed on a 2:15 pm reservation.
He also tried to help Aggarwal with the directions to the restaurant, but struggled to do so.
Even though the Prince did not try to conceal his identity, the customer did not suspect it was the Prince.
While at the restaurant, the Royal pair also attempted to make rotis. However, Sharma critiqued Prince William’s rotis saying that some were unevenly thick and also had holes in them. However she praised Kate’s roti-making skills and also joked that she could have a job at the restaurant for life.
