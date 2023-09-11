'No One To Help Us': Why Indian Students Are Struggling To Find Jobs in UK

"When I moved to the UK to study, I was not expecting the political situation to be so anti-working class. It makes me feel that I am not wanted here for anything apart from my money – neither for my work nor as a student," Kopal Sinha (name changed to protect identity), who is working part-time while completing her Master's at the London School of Economics, told The Quint.

Every year, the UK has the highest number of Indians (whether students or job-seekers) migrating to the country – more so than people from any other nation in the world.