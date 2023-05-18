Imran Khan: Instability in Pakistan is Not Good News for India and South Asia

For its economic and security interests, most of Pakistan’s governments including Imran Khan's and Shehbaz Sharif’s have worked harder in building better relations with both China and the United States (US). Though India has been a strategic ally to both China and the US, and there has been phenomenal respect for the legacy that India holds, both the countries are also vary of the 'New India'.

India’s stand on Russia-Ukraine War has unsettled the US and the latter tried bettering it with Pakistan. While the India-China border standoff continues, India rightfully does not want to impact its security calculus by taking a harder stance on Russia as the country’s major defence requirements are still met by it. That way, for both China and the US, Pakistan serves as a natural ally.

While the US gears up for PM Modi’s diplomatic visit next month, they have released a scathing report on religious freedom in India. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken though did not mention India in his address to the press but the briefing that followed highlighted the continual attacks against religious minorities in India. At the same time, the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti shared the Indian concerns related to the disturbing political developments in Pakistan, saying, “We want stability in Pakistan.”