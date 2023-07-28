India Withdraws from Games in China Over Stapled Visas for Arunachal Athletes

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, called the Chinese decision “unacceptable”, adding that “India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions”.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side, reiterating our consistent position on the matter,” he said.

An official of the Wushu Federation of India told The Indian Express that the athletes applied for visas on 16 July. While the applications of the rest of the team were processed on time, the documents of the three Arunachal athletes (Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu) were not accepted.

They were asked to resubmit their applications on Tuesday, 25 July, and the Chinese embassy returned their passports with stapled visas on Wednesday afternoon.

The government, which was informed about the decision, put the team’s participation on hold before ultimately deciding that India will not take part in the competition. Stapled visas are meant to indicate that China does not recognise India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

In the past as well, the country has refused visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh or issued stapled visas, effectively barring their travel.

In 2011, the Chinese embassy issued stapled visas to five karate players from Arunachal Pradesh for a championship in Quanghou. In 2013, two archers, Sprang Yumi and Maselo Mihu, were stopped from participating in the Youth World Archery Championship for the same reason.