Indian Student While Delivering Pizza at Night, Attacked And Killed in Canada

Gurvinder Nath's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the community, with Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. The Consul General emphasised how the community rallied together to support the grieving family during this difficult time.

"He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza [when] random people hit him on his head," said Nath's cousin, Balram Krishan, as reported by CTV News Toronto. Gurvinder Nath had recently been on summer break before his final semester at a business school. He had come to Canada from India in July 2021 and had aspirations of opening his own business.