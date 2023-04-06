Haryana Man Kills, Buries Woman Who Returned From Canada To Marry Him

The Bhiwani Police on Tuesday, 4 April, found the skeletal remains of a 23-year-old woman at her boyfriend’s farm at the Garhi Jhanjhara road in Gumar, Haryana. The man had allegedly killed her by shooting her twice.

In presence of the Bhiwani CIA-II police, the Ganaur DCP, and the station-in-charge, the body was recovered from a 10-foot-deep ditch in the farm.

The postmortem on 5 April confirmed that the cause of her death was being shot in the head, Bhiwani CIA-II in-charge Ravindra Kumar told The Quint.