23-Year-Old Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Drowns in Canada’s Silver Falls

23-year-old Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar student from Andhra Pradesh, drowned while swimming in Silver Falls in Canada on Tuesday, 4 July.

Kumar, who hails from Chintaguntapalem near Machilipatnam, lived in Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.

NDTV reported that the 23-year-old went swimming in the Silver Falls with three roommates and tragically drowned and died.

Kumar's uncle, Nutan Kumar, told PTI, "Silver Falls is about 40 km from where he lives. One of his roommates said he managed to come out safely, but my nephew could not come out of the water as it was deep there."