23-Year-Old Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Drowns in Canada’s Silver Falls

The 23-year-old went swimming in Silver Falls with three roommates where he tragically drowned.
(Photo: Facebook/Lenin Naga Kumar)
23-year-old Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar student from Andhra Pradesh, drowned while swimming in Silver Falls in Canada on Tuesday, 4 July.
Kumar, who hails from Chintaguntapalem near Machilipatnam, lived in Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.
NDTV reported that the 23-year-old went swimming in the Silver Falls with three roommates and tragically drowned and died.
Kumar's uncle, Nutan Kumar, told PTI, "Silver Falls is about 40 km from where he lives. One of his roommates said he managed to come out safely, but my nephew could not come out of the water as it was deep there."
He added that his nephew went to Canada in August 2021 to pursue an MS at Lakehead University. After completing his education, he was looking for a job.
More recently, the 23-year-old worked part-time as a supervisor at a restaurant, he added.
A LinkedIn profile that matches Naga Kumar's description says that he studied at SRKR Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh before going to Canada. Moreover, he had experience as a Python developer in India as well as at a company called Okta in Canada.
News agency PTI reported that Machilipatnam Lok Sabha member V Balashowry has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to assist in repatriating the student's body to India.
"Kindly instruct the Indian Embassy in Canada and request them to make the necessary arrangements for transporting his body back to India," wrote Balashowry, providing Naga Kumar's details.
