Another Indian Student Found Dead in US, Fourth Incident in Two Weeks

On 30 January, Neel Acharya, a computer science double major student at Purdue University, was reported missing by his mother on social media platform X, and a day later, Neel was confirmed dead, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The cause of his death is still unknown, and police officials in West Lafayette, in the US state of Indiana, have launched a probe to investigate what led to the deaths.

On January 16, Vivek Saini, a management graduate, was hammered to death, allegedly by a homeless drug addict, at a department store in Georgia's Lithonia city, where he worked part-time. Saini requested Faulkner to leave the store. As Saini was leaving the store, Faulkner attacked him with a hammer. “He hit him from the back, then he kept on hitting for almost 50 times on the face and on the head,” the eyewitness informed the police.

On 20 January, Indian student Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), with his autopsy suggesting that the 18-year-old' died from hypothermia.

Dhawan's parents had filed a complaint, accusing the university's police department of negligence and inaction after Akul Dhawan was reported missing.