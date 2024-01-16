Two Indian Students Found Dead in Their US Home, Cause of Death Unknown

Two Indian students, who had landed in the US on 28 December, were found dead in their apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, 14 January.

Identified as Gattu Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy district of Telangana, and Nikesh (21) from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, the cause of death is unknown.

Both students were reportedly pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from Sacred Heart University (SHU) in Heartford.