Indian Motel Manager Jailed For Trafficking Woman, Forced Labour in US

According to PTI, Tiwari hired the woman to work as a maid at the motel, offering her accommodation. The Department of Justice stated that Tiwari was aware of the victim's history of homelessness, addiction, and losing custody of her child.

Initially, Tiwari promised to assist the woman in regaining custody of her child by providing pay, housing, and legal support. However, he failed to fulfill these commitments. Instead, he closely monitored her interactions, prohibiting her from engaging with guests or colleagues, isolating her from family and friends by falsely claiming they were indifferent to her well-being.

Tiwari Allegedly subjected the victim to sexual advances and threats, including eviction from the room he provided and reporting her drug use to authorities. He would routinely evict her abruptly, even locking her out of her room at night without warning.

The situation escalated to the point where Tiwari demanded sexual acts from the victim to maintain her place at the motel. Refusal resulted in eviction, leaving her homeless, as per the statement.