Vivek Ramaswamy Wants H-1B Visa Slashed: What Now for the Indian-American Dream?

In April 2019, a cold winter in Medford, Massachusetts was soon giving way to spring. I thought I would expedite the change of seasons by warming the audience up. So, I quipped during my speech on the "idea of nation states” that there was a distinct difference in the Indian education system from that of the American one. The Indian education system followed such a pattern – “A…B…C..H-1..B”.

There was indeed fact to the facetiousness.

In a country of godmen and astrology, very little was left up to chance. The remnants of a socialist India, parsimonious upbringings, and the sacrosanctity of education, which was revered in the scriptures, and given idolatry reverence in Saraswati (the Goddess of Knowledge), made education second only to godliness .Cleanliness can make a strong case too, but we’ll ride the education debate train.