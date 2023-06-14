Indian-American Man Sues Florida Resort For His Wife's Death While Parasailing

Srinivasrao Alaparthi alleges that “the boat’s crew should have done many number of things that would have prevented his family’s vacation in paradise from turning into a tragedy,” The Post reported.

He also accused them of failing to check the weather forecast, which would have informed them of an incoming storm.

He further added, "(they) resorted to cutting the towline before trying to regain control of the rogue parachute and didn’t radio the US Coast Guard for help as the independent chute dragged Alaparthi’s wife to her death."