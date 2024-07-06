'Protect Kids Forced to Deport Due to Green Card Backlog': Indians on New US Law

Harbeer Singh Batra came to the US in 2002 for employment and settled in Maryland. He obtained a green card only in 2018 and became a full-fledged US citizen in 2023. His wife and parents are US citizens as well, but his son has been left out.

Before getting his green card, Batra was on an H-1B visa, and his son had an H4 visa – which is given to a dependent family member of an H-1B visa holder who is a spouse or unmarried child under the age of 21.

"My entire family has US citizenship apart from my son. When he turned 21 years old, my son aged out of my H1 visa," he despondently told The Quint.