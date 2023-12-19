‘As an Indian Student in UK, Immigration Curbs Are Making Me Uncertain, Anxious’

On 4 December, the British government announced a new set of measures to bring the immigration numbers down.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
When the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS) published the migration statistics for the year ending December 2022, I felt a sense of unease. The latest figures for 2023 marked a 10 percent drop from the record high of 745,000 in 2022. Despite this decline, the 2022 numbers have sparked a significant response from the political corridors.
This response was expected, given the Conservative government's pervasive stance against immigration. Of the new 5-point plan to tackle high levels of immigration, two specifically impact international students and young job-seekers directly - the increased income threshold for a sponsored job and reconsideration of the graduate route.
I am just two months away from completing my first year on a graduate visa in the UK. This visa allows international students who have graduated from UK universities to work in the country for two years.
This work permit comes without any restrictions on income levels. Over the past year, I've juggled part-time jobs, internships in my field, and networking events, all in the hope of securing full-time employment.
However, I remained hopeful and buoyed that many companies sponsor skilled workers, thus allowing them the right to work in the UK. The recent announcements have left me feeling uncertain and anxious about making my career in the UK.
Now, with almost a 50 percent increase in income requirements, especially for individuals like myself who are just at the cusp of their professional journey, it is a significant barrier.
Adam, an immigration consultant based in the UK, puts this into context, “There are 250+ eligible job codes for the skilled workers' visa. But very few on the list exceed the new £38,700 (over Rs 40 lakh) bracket. This requirement is not realistic or affordable for many companies. It does not accurately reflect the current going rates for many roles across the UK”.
This is further compounded by regional disparities in salary expectations, as noted by Viraj, an academic from the University of East London. He points out that while in the best-case scenario, London might offer salaries meeting the new requirements, smaller cities like Manchester or Liverpool are less likely to do so, leading to a geographical imbalance in opportunities and economic growth for Britain.
These stringent requirements are nudging students towards jobs outside their skill set or fields of interest or into low-skilled roles unrelated to their degrees.
It's a sentiment echoed by many, including Rajshree, a recent LSE graduate, who predicts that students will end up doing internships for the duration of their visa or taking up low-skilled jobs to make up for the financial cost they have incurred to study in the UK.
International students are a substantial economic asset to the UK, contributing a whopping £42 billion to the economy in 2021-2022. Beyond financial contributions, they subsidise domestic students' education costs and enrich higher education with their diverse perspectives and experiences.
Research from the Russell Group indicates that, without these students, universities may face a teaching cost deficit of £4,000 (over Rs 4 lakh) per undergraduate student by the academic year 2024-25.
Having come to the UK with hopes of building a global career, these students are now facing a future where their prospects and potential returns on investment are severely compromised.
Yash, founder of Inforens, an education consultancy, says the effects of the policy are already starting to impact students’ decisions. “Ireland is now emerging as an increasingly attractive option for students. This is ultimately going to hurt Britain.
We have seen how the UK's 4-month post-study visa policy in 2019 failed to attract skilled immigrants, so they had to roll back to the 2-year permit to garner quality skilled migrants post-Brexit. The policymakers are aware of the immense economic and social value the international student community holds and should know well enough not to make the errors of the past.”
Rapid policy changes and swift public announcements from 10 Downing Street may offer short-term political advantages. Still, they demonstrate a myopic and ill-thought approach to addressing the country's looming economic challenges.
Furthermore, a more equitable approach would be to focus on those exploiting the system rather than imposing penalties on skilled individuals who benefit the economy.
This could involve enforcing stricter admission criteria at universities to foster a more competitive environment and ensuring that educational institutions are accountable for enrolling students from varied academic backgrounds, especially those attracted by lower tuition fees.
The advice for students navigating this uncertain landscape is to keep options open. Louise, the founder of Asia Careers Group, suggests looking for opportunities in the UK and back home.
Rapid career progression is crucial for those aiming to stay in the UK to meet the new salary thresholds for switching from a graduate route to a skilled worker visa.
As for me, I’m now considering looking at roles in countries with a friendlier visa approach, particularly the Middle East.
