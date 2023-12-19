‘As an Indian Student in UK, Immigration Curbs Are Making Me Uncertain, Anxious’

This response was expected, given the Conservative government's pervasive stance against immigration. Of the new 5-point plan to tackle high levels of immigration, two specifically impact international students and young job-seekers directly - the increased income threshold for a sponsored job and reconsideration of the graduate route.

I am just two months away from completing my first year on a graduate visa in the UK. This visa allows international students who have graduated from UK universities to work in the country for two years.