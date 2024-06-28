A Train Wreck for Biden and the Democrats in the First US Presidential Debate

The first US Presidential debate, hosted by CNN, was quite a train wreck for President Joe Biden by any stretch of one’s imagination. His performance must make him and the Democratic Party at large consider that he be replaced by someone (maybe invite independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr) who is more ready, hungry, and strategically tactful to counter Donald Trump.

Biden, who has had a long career in public life and has managed a relatively better economy, clearly seemed out of place, forgetting his lines throughout the debate. The debate was an opportunity for him to give a strong response to those who criticise his candidacy with respect to his age, on whether he had the energy and stamina to be in it for the long haul and win another term. Unfortunately, his performance depicted otherwise.