Prominent Indian-American Legal Scholar Ved Prakash Nanda Passes Away in US

Prominent Indian-American legal scholar, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda passed away on Monday, 1 January.

A Padma Bhushan awardee for his contributions to literature and education, Nanda also held prestigious position of the John Evans Distinguished University Professor of International Law at Colorado's University of Denver.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Nanda's demise. who said that Professor Nanda’s work highlighted his commitment to legal education.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said: