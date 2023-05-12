Chinese Ministry Deletes ‘Turban’, ‘Brownface’ Controversial Ad After Criticism

The video, used for the road safety campaign, was sampled from an original video shared by Chinese influencer Hao Ge Ge on a video-sharing website called Douyin, where it received more than a million likes. Hao’s video was a parody of Daler Mehndi’s famous song Tunak Tunak Tun released in 1998.

Hao’s video features him in a turban and riding a motorcycle with two other men dressed similarly with their faces heavily coloured with brown dark using makeup. Neither of them were wearing helmets. A fourth man also dressed similarly, is seated in a car beside them. Behind him are three-fair skinned women dressed in traditional lehenga-cholis.