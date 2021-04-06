Brownface & B'wood: Why Are We Racist When it Comes to Casting?

Ranveer Singh played Murad in Gully Boy, an aspiring rapper from a Mumbai slum. While the movie did well at the box office and was mostly appreciated by the film critics too, some went on to express disappointment with Singh's brownface in the film and said that it wasn't necessary for the character. The face was bronzed up to make him look the part - a boy from Dharavi.

Zoya Akhtar, the director of Gully Boy said, "Ranveer came from a holiday in Maldives. He came back toasty. So when we started shooting that’s how he was looking but he started fading. Now we had to keep him toasty to keep the consistency."

She added, “We didn’t do that to anyone. They can’t be peachy either though. There is a certain sun-spotting that comes when you live like that the whole time, spending a lot of time in the sun. They aren’t applying sunscreens. For someone like Amruta Shubhash (who plays Ranveer’s mother), she’s young but she looks like she’s lived. You don’t shoot in sequence so you have to keep it going.”