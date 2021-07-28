Netizens Call Out Instagram’s Blackface Filter for Being Racist

Instagram's blackface filter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Vaishnavioffl)
A user on Twitter recently called out an Instagram filter for its racism. This filter uses blackface to show a person as dark-skinned and after a few seconds, the blackface comes off and the person's original skin colour is shown, portraying a transition from ugly to beautiful.
The user, Vaishnavi, who called out the racism behind this filter took to Twitter and wrote, "There's an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people!"
Check out her tweet here:
She also added that a lot of Indians were using this filter and how it was perpetuating a very dangerous bias that black and dark skinned people are uglier compared to light skinned people.
She has highlighted how a lot of these videos have millions of views.
She has reported the filter under hate speech and bullying and has asked others to do the same. A lot of other users were also shocked to see something like this on Instagram, and here is how they reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined