'People Need a Scapegoat': Indian-Origin Man Who Faced Racist Rant in Canada

"Some people in Waterloo are just looking for a scapegoat to blame for all their economic problems," says Indian-origin Canadian citizen Ashwin Annamalai, who recently faced racial abuse from an elderly woman while walking down the road in his neighbourhood in Waterloo situated in the country's Ontario province.

Annamalai, who moved to Canada in 2018 as a student, had taken to social media on Wednesday, 16 October, to upload videos of him confronting a woman who had allegedly made offensive gestures at him and later asked him to 'go back' to his own country.

While speaking to The Quint, the 32-year-old software professional shared the experience of what transpired before he started filming – which then led him to go and confront the woman.