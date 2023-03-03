Podcast | Gulmohar Review : Anti-Hero to 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Gulmohar
Photo Credit: The Quint
Packed with a phenomenal cast including Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Simran, Gulmohar can be described as an anti-hero to Hum Saath Saath Hain or a new age Baghban.
The beauty of the film lies solely in its portrayal of family and the class disparity prevalent in our society. The director, Rahul V Chittella, does an excellent job at not only capturing beautiful shots, but also heartwarming ones.
