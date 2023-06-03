Podcast | Sometimes, Poetry Can Solve Every 'Masla' in Life

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Sometimes, Poetry Can Solve Every 'Masla' in Life

Tune in to this episode of Urdunama as I read Sahir, Ahmad Faraz, Abbas Tabish, and others.
'Masla' is used to refer to a problem, an issue, or a matter that requires attention or resolution.

'Masla' is used to refer to a problem, an issue, or a matter that requires attention or resolution. It embodies the notion of a challenge or complication that demands careful consideration, analysis, and often, deliberation among individuals or groups. 'Masla' can encompass various aspects of life, including personal, social, political, or even spiritual matters.

