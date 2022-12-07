Podcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films

Qala is the tale of a daughter desperate for her mother's approval and love, and this is a theme seldom explored in films, especially Bollywood. There are some international films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Turning Red as well as animated films like Encanto, which talk about fractured relationships between family members.

So, in this episode, I'm talking how these films portray and deal with this conflict and how similar or dissimilar is Qala.

Tune in!