Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films

Podcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films

In this episode, I'm talking how films have portrayed mother-daughter relationships and conflicts.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra talks about Qala

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pratikshya Mishra talks about Qala</p></div>

Qala is the tale of a daughter desperate for her mother's approval and love, and this is a theme seldom explored in films, especially Bollywood. There are some international films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Turning Red as well as animated films like Encanto, which talk about fractured relationships between family members. 

So, in this episode, I'm talking how these films portray and deal with this conflict and how similar or dissimilar is Qala.

Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | Can Ayushmann Do More Than Comedies? | Do I Like It
Also ReadPodcast | Some Warm Musings For This 'Sardi' Season | Urdunama
Also ReadPodcast: Why India Needs an Election Commissioner Like TN Seshan? | Siyasat
Also ReadPodcast | Hardik Patel on Gujarat Elections, Move to BJP, Cases on Patidars

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT