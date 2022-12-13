Podcast | Virbhadra Singh - The Politician Who Won All Battles | Siyasat

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Virbhadra Singh - The Politician Who Won All Battles | Siyasat

Virbhadra Singh, who played the longest innings in the politics of Himachal, always had a confrontation with Delhi.
Upendra Kumar
Siyasat episode on Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh, who played the longest innings in the politics of Himachal, always had a confrontation with Delhi. In the year 1993, when the Narasimha Rao government flatly refused to make him the Chief Minister, his supporters took the observers sent from Delhi hostage in Himachal. In the year 2003, when there was a clash with Sonia Gandhi, he threatened to break the party itself.

Let us listen to all these stories related to Virbhadra Singh.

