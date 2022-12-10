Podcast | Jaun Elia: Heartbreak, Despair, and Some of His Best Nazms

Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Anwar Naqvi aka Jaun Elia was a poet of many shades. His poetry emanates from his scholarly intellect that resonates with readers who can find politics, philosophy, and a heart pining for unrequited love, all coming from the pen of one person.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of his gems on heartbreak, loneliness, and despair.