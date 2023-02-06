Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia

The President for whom Indira Gandhi rebelled against the Congress Syndicate.
Upendra Kumar
Published:

Siyasat episode on Dr.Zakir Husain

Photo Credit: The Quint

The President whose victory was announced from Delhi's Jama Masjid.
The President who established Jamia Millia Islamia.
In this episode of Siyasat, I talk about the first Muslim President of India, Zakir Husain.

On May 13, 1967, the term of President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was coming to an end. With this, the buzz of presidential elections had started in the country. This election was very important for Indira Gandhi, who became the new Prime Minister.

Why did she choose Dr.Zakir Husain and what were the obstacles in his appointment, find out by tuning into this episode.

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

