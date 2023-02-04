Podcast | Class Review: A Series That Gets the Focus Right

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Class Review: A Series That Gets the Focus Right

Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students of an elite South Delhi school.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya talks about the Netflix series Class.

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya talks about the Netflix series Class.</p></div>

If you have been a fan of college or school dramas involving mystery and crime, aka Riverdale and Elite, Class is the desi version for you. Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students at an elite South Delhi school.

Creating a stark contrast between the rich and the newly joined impoverished students, it promised to be a commentary on the 'class' system in India. 

Tune into this episode to listen to my full review. 

