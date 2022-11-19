Podcast: Do I Like Wonder Women?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Wonder Women?

In a feel-good movie, Anjali Menon explores the lives of six pregnant women in different stages of their pregnancy.
Soundarya Athimuthu
Published:

Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Wonder Women

Photo Credit: The Quint

In a heartwarming, feel-good movie, writer- director Anjali Menon explores the lives of six pregnant women in different stages of their pregnancy. She plays a balancing act of portraying the joys of motherhood while also shedding light on the burden of expectations it puts on women who are unable or unwilling to bear children.

Tune into the full review by Soundarya Athimuthu! 

Still from Wonder Women (2022)

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

