Podcast: Do I Like Wonder Women?

Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Wonder Women
Photo Credit: The Quint
In a heartwarming, feel-good movie, writer- director Anjali Menon explores the lives of six pregnant women in different stages of their pregnancy. She plays a balancing act of portraying the joys of motherhood while also shedding light on the burden of expectations it puts on women who are unable or unwilling to bear children.
Still from Wonder Women (2022)
