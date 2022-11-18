Podcast: Do I Like Daman?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Daman?

Daman, a film inspired by true events, stars Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in lead roles
Pratikshya Mishra
Daman, a film inspired by true events, starring Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in lead roles, is a biographical social drama in Odia. 

DAMaN is an acronym for Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana - a measure by the government to deal with the unprecedented rise in malaria cases in a village in Orissa.

It shows you how people's lives are effect just because "development" has not reached the areas.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

