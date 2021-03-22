What Does Param Bir Singh’s Letter Signify in the Ambani-SUV Case?

In a new twist in the Ambani-SUV case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an unsigned letter released on 20 March, accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion, political overreach, and interference.

In this eight-page letter, written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Vaze to “collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments”.

Deshmukh, on his part, refuted Singh’s allegation and has stated that Singh made the false allegations in a bid to protect himself from further legal action, in connection with the case.

And speaking of legal action, Singh on 22 March filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to the home guard department, saying it was done in a “arbitrary and illegal” manner and “without the completion of the minimum fixed tenure of two years”.