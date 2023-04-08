Podcast | Love, Poetry, & Reasons That Brings 'Ruswai' to the Shayar

In this episode, Fabeha talks about Ruswai.
'Ruswai' or the theme of 'disgrace in love' has often been the extent to which a poet can go to prove to the beloved, his loyalty. Tune in as we read poets like Kafeel Azaar Amrohvi, Gulzar, and Arzoo Lakhnavi, among others.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts , or on your preferred podcast app.
