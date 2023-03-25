Podcast | Secrets from Urdu Poetry to Understand 'Jawani'

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about the concept of Jawani in Urdu poetry.
Photo: The Quint
In this episode, we explore the significance of the Urdu word 'jawani,' meaning 'youth,' in poetry and how poets use it to emphasize the importance of cherishing and celebrating the vitality of life.
The concept of jawani is often used as a metaphor for the pursuit of happiness and staying young at heart, with poets highlighting the fleeting nature of youth and how its spirit can help us overcome life's challenges. Through an exploration of the works of great shayars, listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance of jawani in Urdu poetry. Tune in!
To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.
To check out more episodes of 'Urdunama' click here.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts , or on your preferred podcast app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)