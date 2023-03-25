Podcast | Secrets from Urdu Poetry to Understand 'Jawani'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Secrets from Urdu Poetry to Understand 'Jawani'

The concept of jawani is often used as a metaphor for the pursuit of happiness and staying young at heart,
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about the concept of Jawani in Urdu poetry.

In this episode, we explore the significance of the Urdu word 'jawani,' meaning 'youth,' in poetry and how poets use it to emphasize the importance of cherishing and celebrating the vitality of life.

The concept of jawani is often used as a metaphor for the pursuit of happiness and staying young at heart, with poets highlighting the fleeting nature of youth and how its spirit can help us overcome life's challenges. Through an exploration of the works of great shayars, listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance of jawani in Urdu poetry. Tune in!

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

