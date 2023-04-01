Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | April Fools Day Special: Urdu Poetry And The World of 'Ahmaq'

Podcast | April Fools Day Special: Urdu Poetry And The World of 'Ahmaq'

Tune in as we read Saghar Khayyami's nazm, 'Alauddin ka Tarbooz'.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

Urdunama episode on 'Ahmaq'

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Urdunama episode on 'Ahmaq'</p></div>

Fools do rush in but that's what most of us do when hopelessly in love.  In this episode, however, we don't essentially look at the fools or 'ahmaqs' who fall in love, but what it is that one does to be qualified as a fool.

Tune in as we read Saghar Khayyami's nazm, 'Alauddin ka Tarbooz' and Ahmad Hatib Siddiqui's nazm, 'Kaen Kaen Kawwa Ten Ten Mitthu'. 

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

