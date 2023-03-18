Podcast | Power of Imagination in Embracing the 'Haqeeqat' of Life

Haqeeqat means reality or truth. It is also referred to as something's or someone's state or current condition. However, the theme of reality can be explored through the poems that lay emphasis on making peace with the displeasure that comes with knowing the haqeeqat of a beloved's heart, their eyes, or even from the poet's life itself.



Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Ghalib as well as other poets like Muneer Niyazi, Mohsin Naqvi, and Javed Akhtar.