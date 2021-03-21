Some of the Things That Made Poets Say, ‘Afreen’!

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song ‘Afreen Afreen’ has always made us wonder about this Urdu word.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Updated:
Tune in to know about the word ‘afreen’.  | (Image: Kamran Akhtar/ The Quint)
Also ReadSome Gems From Feminist Urdu Poetry This Women’s Day

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic song 'Husn-e-jaana ki tareef mumkin nahi...' has always made us wonder about the word 'afreen'.

'Afreen' is an expression that is used to express our admiration for something or someone. And in this episode we dig deep, to find ways in which poets have written, praising about things that amused them and made them say, 'afreen'.

Tune in.

Also ReadRaghupati Sahay, Poet Who Fought To Save Idea of ‘Secular India’

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 21 Mar 2021,10:23 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT